Bigg Boss 17: After Abhishek Kumar's Eviction, Salman Khan Schools Samarth Jurel

Salman Khan in the promo. (courtesy: ColorsTV)

Bigg Boss Season 17 host, superstar Salman Khan is not happy with Samarth Jurel. In the promo released by the makers on Instagram, Salman can be seen schooling Samarth aka Chintu. It happened after Abhishek Kumar was evicted due to a physical altercation with Samarth. The video opens with Salman saying, "Koi poke kiye jaaye, din bhar, raat bhar, kaun kitna lega yarr? [Someone keeps poking all day and night, who will tolerate it?]” Pointing at Samarth's girlfriend, Isha Malviya, Salman asks, "Isha, agar aap Abhishek hote, Samarth aapke saath yeh karta, to aap kya karti? [Isha, if you were in Abhishek's place, what would you do?]” In a no-nonsense response, Isha declared, "Maarti sir. [I would hit, sir.]”

Not missing a beat, Salman Khan continued, "Abhishek ne galat kiya hai. Samarth kya tumne uske saath sahi kiya hai? [Abhishek was wrong. Samarth, did you do the right thing with him?]” Samarth Jurel replied, "Mujhe meri strength pata tha ki mai kya bolke use trigger kar sakta hu.[I knew my strength and I knew what would trigger him.]”

Salman Khan added, "End result aapko yahi chahiye tha na ki vop haath uthaye. To yeh planned tha? [You wanted Abhishek Kumar to hit you. So, was this planned?]”

The caption of the video read, “Kaun tha galat aur kaun tha zyaada galat, aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein Salman lenge gharwalon ki class. [Who was wrong and who was more wrong, today on #WeekendKaVaar, Salman will take the housemates to task.]”

In another promo, Bigg Boss asks Ankita Lokhande, "Aap bataiye, Abhishek Kumar ne jo galti ki hai, uske liye kya saza honi chahiye? [Ankita, what should have been the punishment?]” Without hesitation, Ankita said, "Abhishek ko ye ghar chhodke jana chahiye. [Abhishek should leave this house.]”

After that, Bigg Boss declared, "Mohalle ki caption, Ankita ke faisley ke mutabiq, Abhishek apka is mohalle ka safar isi waqt khatam hota hai. [As decided by the caption, Ankita, Abhishek, your journey ends here.]”

Bigg Boss Season 17 streams on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.