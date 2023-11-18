Bigg Boss 17: Khichdi 2 Actors To Make An Appearance

Khichdi 2 cast on the show. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 17 is keeping fans on the edge of their seats. From Ankita Lokhande taking a pregnancy test to Salman Khan schooling contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the ever-changing dynamics are too good to miss. So what's the latest update from BB's house? Well, Salman Khan welcomed the cast of Khichdi 2. In the promo released by the makers on Instagram, Salman Khan is seen welcoming team Khichdi — Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak and JD Majethia — on the stage. From the fun exchange between Bappu ji and Praful to team Khichdi dancing with Salman Khan, the promo is all things fun. The note attached to the video read, “The cast of Khichdi lights up the stage with hasi mazaak and brings smiles on everyone's face.” Khichdi 2, directed by Aatish Kapadia, was released on November 17.

Earlier in the show, Ankita Lokhande confirmed that she has taken a pregnancy test. Talking to her husband, Vicky Jain, she said, “Main thak gayi hu mentally. Main sach mein thak gayi hu. Mereko lagraha hai main bimar hun. Mereko feeling arahi hai andar se. I am not well. Mere periods ni arahe. Mujhe ghar jana hai. [I am mentally tired. I'm seriously tired. I think that I am sick. I have missed my periods. I want to go home.]”

Ankita Lokhande added, ““Pagal nahi hu main. Mereko itna pata hai mai kya bolrhi hu. Blood test hua hai mera, pregnancy ke liye. Kuch hai to nahi andar. Aaj reports nahi aaye uske baad urine test hua hai mera. Main upar neeche horhi hu. Cheeze upar neecha horhi hain. Mereko kuch to horaha hai na. [ I am not mad. I know what I am saying. I have undergone blood tests for pregnancy. Something is wrong. I took a urine test as well. I have mood swings. Something is happening to me].”

Bigg Boss 17 can be live-streamed 24*7 on Jio Cinema.