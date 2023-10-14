Bigg Boss 17 Promo: A Blockbuster Performance By Salman Khan And More

Salman Khan in the new promo of Bigg Boss 17. (Courtesy: ColoursTv)

Ahead of the premiere of the TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 17, the internet is abuzz with excitement. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers have now released yet another promo video of the show. This time, we are treated to glimpses of host Salman Khan's super hit performance in the “First Day First Show” episode. The video was shared by the official Instagram page of Colors TV on Friday. It opens with the superstar making a blockbuster entry on his hit number Swag Se Swagat from the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. He also grooved to the song Chori Chori Chupke Se from the 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love. The clip concluded on a high note with Salman's showstopper performance on Dabangg's Humka Peeni Hai. The caption read, “Bigg Boss mein bhale hi contestants badle harr saal, but constant hai Salman Khan ka kamaal! Dekhiye Bigg Boss 17, 15th October se, Monday-Friday 10 PM & Saturday-Sunday 9 PM sirf Colors aur Jio Cinema par.”

Last month, the makers shared the first promo of Bigg Boss season 17. The promo came as a surprise for the fans as Salman Khan was seen sporting a short hair look. The actor appeared in three different looks in the video. Salman was heard saying, “Abhi tak sirf Bigg Boss ki ankh dekhi hai. Ab dikhenge unke teen avatar (Till now you have only seen Bigg Boss' eyes. Now you will see his three looks).” Then the actor featured in a pink ensemble, representing dil (heart). The second look represents the dimaag (brain), while the third one is dum (power). The video concluded with Salman saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam (That's is all for now! The promo has ended)."

Here is the Bigg Boss season 17 promo video:

This edition will be Salman Khan's 14th season as the show's host. Bigg Boss season 16 was won by rapper MC Stan, while Shiv Thakare was the runner-up.