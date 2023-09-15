Bigg Boss 17 First Promo: Salman Khan Is Back But In Different Look(s)

Bigg Boss 17 : Salman Khan in a still from the promo. (courtesy: colorstv)

This is Bigg Boss' world and we are just living in it. The makers shared the TV reality show's promo on social media on Thursday night. The 17th season of the show will air on Colors TV soon. The release date has not been announced yet. In the promo, Salman Khan sports short hair and he appears in 3 different looks. He says in the video. "Abhi tak sirf Bigg Boss ki ankh dekhi hai. Ab dikhenge unke teen avatar (Till now you have only seen Bigg Boss' eyes. Now you will see his 3 looks)." The video then transitions to Salman Khan dressed in a pink outfit and it represents "Dil" (heart). The second avatar in question is the "dimaag" (brain) and third one is "dum " (power). Salman Khan signs off saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam (This is all for now! The promo has ended)."

The caption on the video shared by Colors TV's official Instagram handle read, "Iss baar Bigg Boss dikhaayenge ek alag rang, jisse dekhkar reh jaayenge aap sab dang (This time Bigg Boss will show a different color, seeing which you will be shocked).Dekhiye Bigg Boss17 jald hi, sirf Colors par ( Watch Bigg Boss 17 soon only on Colors). #BB17 #BiggBoss."

Check out the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Bigg Boss 17 will be Salman Khan's 14th season as the show's host. Other than Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show. The last season was won by rapper MC Stan, while Shiv Thakare was the runner-up.

This year, Salman Khan also hosted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The first season of the show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the Bigg Boss OTT 2, while Divya Aggarwal won the first ever OTT season of the TV reality show.