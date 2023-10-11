Tiger 3 Update: Salman Khan's Solo Poster Comes With A Warning

Salman Khan shared the image. (Courtesy: SalmanKhan)

New day. New poster ofTiger 3. The makers, on Wednesday (October 11), dropped a solo poster of Salman Khan, who plays the titular role in the film. Here, Salman's Avinash Singh Rathore, known as Tiger, is seen in a badass avatar with a gun in his hand. As per the makers, the film follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In the caption, Salman Khan wrote, “Tiger aa raha hai. [Tiger is coming] 16th October. Tiger 3 trailer…Ready ho jao. 5 days to the Tiger 3 trailer…Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” FYI: Salman made a blockbuster cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (which is also a part of the YRF action universe), which was released in January this year. Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai, the second part of the Tiger franchise, opened to theatres in 2017. YRF presented War, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, in 2019.

Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya in Yash Raj Film's spy universe, also shared Salman Khan's poster on Instagram. The actress has declared that there is only one tiger, Salman Khan. “TIGER…Sirf ek hi hai [There is only one tiger] Salman Khan. # Tiger 3 trailer out on 16th October. 5 days to the Tiger 3 trailer…Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the caption.

Earlier, in an interview with news agency ANI, Salman Khan said that theTiger 3 team has pushed the “envelope of action.” The actor said, “People have seen Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and films from the YRF Spy Universe. So, it was important to give them something very new visually, something that was amazingly unique. The team has really pushed the envelope of action with Tiger 3. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option.”

The superstar shared that he felt like a child on the set looking at the massive action scenes that were planned for him.

"The team has tried and executed things that have never been seen in an Indian film. I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes! We will tease you with many such big moments when we unveil the trailer of Tiger 3, which is going to be our next marketing asset of the film," he added.

On Tuesday, the makers shared Katrina Kaif's solo poster. Check it out here:

Tiger 3 is the third part of YRF's Tiger franchise. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma. While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will step in as the antagonist.