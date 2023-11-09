Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Co-Star Katrina Kaif To Feature On The Diwali Special Episode

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 makers have released the promo of the upcoming episode and it comes with a sweet Diwali surprise. The video, shared on Instagram, hints at the special “Diwali Dhamaal” episode that will be hosted by Salman Khan. Wait, there is more. Salman will be joined by his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif on the show. Yes, you read that right. The clip begins with Salman saying, “Is baar ki Diwali sath milkar manayenge. [This year, let us celebrate Diwali together.]” Here comes Katrina. Of course, the contestants were left stunned. We also get a glimpse of Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Needless to say, the couple left Salman laughing out loud. The note attached to the video read, “Stage sajega shaandaar sitaaron ke saath. Are you ready for the Bigg Boss Diwali Party?”

Meanwhile, another promo revealed that Bigg Boss will give special powers to Ankita Lokhande, Sana Raees Khan and Firoza Khan aka Khanzadi. FYI: They will be the king and queen makers. Not our words. The promo shows all three of them dancing to the beats of Bhool Bhulaiyaa's hit number Mere Dholna. Later, Bigg Boss asks them to throw red colour on the housemates, whom they would like to remove from the race of king and queen maker. Ankita picked Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Munawar Faruqui. Next, it was Sana's turn. Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were asked to step out. Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel and Sunny Aryaa followed suit. The note with the promo read, “Khanzaadi, Sana aur Ankita ko mili special powers, kya hoga inke shikaar ka?”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while it live streams on JioCinema 24*7.

Celebrities like Jigna Vora, Arun Mashettey, and TV actress Rinku Karmakar are also part of Bigg Boss 17.