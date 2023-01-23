Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Unhappy In The House, Asks To Be Nominated For Eviction

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

It seems Shalin Bhanot is having a tough time inside the Bigg Bosshouse. We aren't making such claims. In the latest promo released by the makers on Instagram, Shalin is seen crying and requesting housemates to nominate him as no one wants to talk to him. The clip opens with Shalin telling MC Stan, “Mainay Priyanka [Chahar Choudhary] se ja kar bola ki mujhe aapse baat karna hai aur usnay kaha sochungi. [I wanted to talk to Priyanka and she said I will think about it.] Referring to Priyanka and Tina Datta, he adds, “Main upaar baitha hota hoon yeh log mujhe dekh kar hasne lag jatay hai. Tum please mujhe nominate karna…Main bardash nahi kar paungi agay. [These people just look at me and laugh. I will not be able to handle this any longer. Please nominate me.]

During the Ravivaar Ka Vaar episode, on Sunday, Salman Khan schooled Shalin Bhanot for his behaviour in the house. He also highlighted the way Shalin spoke inside the confession room. In the clip from the weekend episode, Salman says, “Shalin, the conversation between you and Bigg Boss inside the confession room is totally off.” When Shalin tries to defend himself, Salman adds, “Well, till now, no one has reacted the way you have inside the house.”

The dynamics have changed for Shalin Bhanot ever since Tina Datta revealed his game plan. Earlier, during one of the episodes, Tina told Priyanka Chahar Choudhary he was “desperate” to meet her and wanted to team up before entering the house. “Pata hai, the funny part is, ye mujhe kyu chup kara raha hai. Jab usko pata chala mai iss show mein aa rahi hun and humare common friends hai, toh usne hamare common friend ko phone kar k bola, ‘Set up a meeting with Tina. I really want to meet her' (Do you know the funny part, why he (Shalin) is trying to silence me? When he got to know that I am a part of the show, he called our mutual friend before coming here and asked them to set up a meeting with me),” she said.