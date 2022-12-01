Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Gets Into Another Fight - This Time With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur and Shalin Bhanot in a still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will feature the current captain of the house Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia getting into a huge argument with fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot. Amid a task, Nimrit calls out Tina Datta from breaking rules to help Shalin. This leads to an argument between Shalin and Nimrit. When Nimrit asks Shalin what his issue is, he says that he has mental issues. Nimrit, who has been vocal about her mental health conditions in the past, feels that this is a dig at her and begins to shout. Nimrit warns him against mocking her mental health condition again and breaks down. She adds that Shalin does not exist for her. She also soon begins to gasp for breath much to the concern of fellow housemates.

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been in a fight with Nimrit Kaur ever since she was elected the new captain.



Previously, on the show, Nimrit had opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression. During an interaction with Bigg Boss, she said, “Explaining what went down in the confession room, Nimrit said, “There are too many things inside me. He [Bigg Boss] asked to talk it out with others. I don't know if you know but I had depression and anxiety for a year. I have not fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so. I stopped medication on my own just 4-5 months before coming here. So, it gets difficult. For the last 3 - 4 days my mind has been suffering. When I try to sleep, my mind is filled with thoughts.” Read all about it here.

This week Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Choudhary, and MC Stan have been nominated.

You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.30 PM. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.