Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Calls Shiv Thakare 'Classless' After He Names Nimrit Kaur As Captain

Tempers are running high in theBigg Boss 16 house thanks to captaincy and nomination tasks. This time around, Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare got into an argument during the nomination task which happened to fall on Tina's birthday. As Tina was waiting to get nominated, Shiva is seen asking her to smile and calling her “dear” much to Tina's chagrin. During the argument, as Shiv continues to call Tina “deary”, Tina proceeds to say that Shiv is “classless” and that he should step back when the girl says she is uncomfortable being addressed a certain way. As Shalin Bhanot tries to calm her down, Tina tells him that she is not scared of any of them.

Later Tina Datta is seen breaking down when she is alone with Shalin Bhanot, explaining that she was hurt by how Shiv Thakare was mocking the fact that it was her birthday. She adds, “Not even once did MC Stan ask me how I was feeling. I thought Nimrit would come and say, “Hey, are you ok? Let's not fight today. It's your birthday. We can fight tomorrow.' At least Archana (Gautam) wished me four times. No one in this house is your friend and nothing in this house is permanent. I am done with being nice and cannot take this anymore.” She also said that her friend, actress Aashka Goradia – who has previously participated in Bigg Boss – had warned her of this situation.

Previously, after Nimrit Kaur was picked over Tina Datta to be the captain by Shiv Thakare, Tina was seen telling fellow housemates, “This guy [Shiv] can never be trusted. It is not about preference. It's about the discussion that all of us had.” She also accuses Shiv and Nimrit of being liars and adds that Nimrit has become ill-mannered and rude after being named captain.

This week Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Choudhary, and MC Stan have been nominated. The upcoming episode will also see Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujarwho aka the Golden Boys, enter the house.

You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and at 9.30 PM on the weekend. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.