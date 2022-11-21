Bigg Boss 16: Housemates' Take On Shalin Bhanot And Tina Dutta's Love Story

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

It is not unusual for couples to fall in love inside the Bigg Bosshouse. This season, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot have expressed their fondness for each other on the show. The two are often seen fighting, only to find a way back to each other much to the confusion and amusement of fellow housemates. But the same contestants are also not convinced of the authenticity of Tina and Shalin's relationship. In a new promo shared online, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are seen discussing the couple.

The clip, shared by Colors TV on Instagram, features Shiva Thakare telling Nimrit Ahluwalia that Shalin and Tina are affectionate with each other but then say negative things about each other. He even adds that they are using each other to get ahead in the game.

Archana Gautam, meanwhile, tells Soundarya Sharma that she is sure Tina and Shalin won't pursue the relationship outside the house. To this, Soundarya says that Tina is manipulating Shalin for content.

The caption to the video says, “Shalin aur Tina ke rishtey ki authenticity par hua gharwaalon ko shaq. Kya aap karte ho iss couple ko trust?”

Meanwhile, last week, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into a physical fight, following which Shalin said that he would leave the house. However, he was convinced otherwise by Salman Khan and Tina Dutta, who expressed her affection for Shalin.

In the weekend episode, Salman Khan also said that Sumbul Touqeer is “obsessed” with Shalin Bhanot. While Sumbul denies having feelings for Shalin, Salman Khan asks,“Itni kaunsi gehri dosti hai ki Tina ko 5 minutes nahi degi baat karne ke liye? (What kind of friendship is this that Tina cannot talk for five minutes?)” leaving Sumbul in tears. Read all about it here.

You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. On weekends, the show begins at 9.30 PM on weekends. The reality show also streams 24*7 on Voot Select.