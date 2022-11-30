Bigg Boss 16: 'You Are Hurting Me,' Says Tina Datta After Shalin Bhanot Confesses That He Doesn't Love Her

Tina Datta(L) and Shalin Bhanot(R). (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss has seen its fair share of love stories and this season is no different. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been in the news for often expressing their feelings for each other while maintaining that they are friends. Now, in a new promo, Shalin is seen asking Golden Boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar – the wildcard contestants on the show – what the public thinks of him. After they hint at the fact that him wooing Tina on the show is often discussed, Shalin has a tough conversation with Tina. He says that now things are affecting his dignity and pride due to the narrative that he is pursuing Tina. Shalin also says that is not madly in love with her. “I do not have feelings or love for you. I am not interested in you, Tina,” he says in a promo video.

To this, Tina Datta says, “You are hurting me.” But Shalin adds, “You are hurting my emotions, my dignity and my self-respect….” The actor also adds that he is not Tina's boy to perform errands for him.

Shalin Bhanot then says thank you to Golden Boys for the reality check, upon which Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot decide to stay away from each other.

But it looks like it is not the end of the road for Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot as a second video has been shared in which Shalin Bhanot asks Tina Datta if she has feelings for him. To this, Tina Datta says, “You should ask yourself.” Shalin asks why they are hiding the truth from each other. The two then hug and Tina says, “I love you.”

It looks like fans will have to wait for the episode to find out where things go for Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

Meanwhile, in addition to Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Choudhary, and MC Stan have been nominated this week.

You can watch Bigg Boss 16 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM and at 9.30 PM on the weekend. The show is also available on Voot Select with a 24*7 stream.