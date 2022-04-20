Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash On Wedding Plans With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash. (courtesy: tejasswiprakash)

TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who found love on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, frequently feature on the trends list for their relationship. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi opened up on her wedding plans with boyfriend Karan Kundrra and and she said, "We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk. And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Karan Kundrra) has told everyone that March we are doing (the wedding). March has become a big thing. People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn't know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn't popped the question. So, I keep taunting him."

Speaking of his relationship with Tejasswi and how he fell for her during the show, Karan Kundrra told ETimes earlier this year, "To be honest, I don't know how we fell for each other. In fact, we were discussing this last night, and Tejasswi had no idea, too. Initially, I thought yeh ladki pagal hai, but she is cute and I was fond of her. I would often find myself staring at her," Karan Kundrra said. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. See some of the photos here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, where they were both contestants. It began when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa, they started dating.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won the last season of Bigg Boss15, is currently seen playing the titular role in Naagin 6.