Karan Kundrra Makes Paparazzi Apologise To Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Here's Why

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash clicked in Mumbai.

Highlights The TV stars began dating during 'Bigg Boss 15'

Tejasswi was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are frequently pictured together

TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who are frequently pictured together, usually oblige for a picture when the paparazzi ask them to pose. However, Karan Kundrra recently schooled the paparazzi for not respecting Tejasswi's privacy. What prompted this reaction from Karan was that the paps followed the Naagin 6 actress into her car and almost till her house. Karan, who was photographed at the Mumbai airport, told the paps, "It's not a joke" and asked them to say sorry to the actress, who he especially called, so that the paps could apologise and they did. Karan Kundrra told the photographers stationed outside the airport, "Woh safe nahi hai pata hai. Aise ghar ke andar ghus rahein hai, accha nahi lagta hai na. Band karwa diya main, gaadi ke bhi sheeshe kaale karwa diye. Ye sab pasand nahi hai yaar, ladki hai woh (it's not a joke to get into her house and car. Due to this, I have blackened her car's glass. I can't tolerate this...she is a girl)."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash started dating during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, where they were both contestants. It began when Karan Kundrra confessed that he had a crush on Tejasswi and with a little help from singer Akasa, they started dating.

Speaking of his relationship with Tejasswi and how he fell for her during the show, Karan told ETimes earlier this year, "To be honest, I don't know how we fell for each other. In fact, we were discussing this last night, and Tejasswi had no idea, too. Initially, I thought yeh ladki pagal hai, but she is cute and I was fond of her. I would often find myself staring at her," Karan Kundrra said.

Tejasswi Prakash, who won the last season of Bigg Boss15 and Rs 40 lakh, is currently seen playing the titular role in Naagin 6.