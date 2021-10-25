Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty And Vishal Kotian Call Tejasswi Prakash 'Fake'

Bigg Boss 15: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Each day the Bigg Boss 15 house brings with it changes in relationships and interpersonal dynamics. And, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, hosted by Salman Khan, only helps in bringing these simmering tensions to the fore. This time around too, the weekend episodes proved to be a revelation with contestants targeting each other and throwing blame around for their actions during the week that went by. This Weekend Ka Vaar's special task named “galat fehmi ke gubbare [balloons of misconception].” brought out some underlying tensions between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. As a result, Shamita even went on to call Tejasswi “fake” and a “liar”.

It all started when Tejasswi Prakash named Shamita Shetty to be a “100% fake contestant” in another task during the Weekend Ka Vaar session. This came as a surprise to some as the two actresses were seen to get along quite well. Following this, Shamita Shetty burst Tejasswi's balloon and expressed her disapproval at the actress's insinuation that she had tried to make Tejasswi look bad while the team was deciding to distribute groceries from the luxury budget to the Junglewaasis.

While Shamita Shetty said that she could never imagine pinning such blame on her, Tejasswi said that this was exactly how it appeared to her and others. During the course of the episode, Tejasswi also said that Shamita has failed to recognise that she is being influenced by fellow contestant Vishal Kotian.

After the game segment, as contestants and Salman Khan took a quick break, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty remained seated and could be heard discussing Tejasswi Prakash. During the course of the chat, Shamita was heard mumbling, “I don't like her (Tejasswi),” adding that she found her to be "fake" and quite an "attention seeker". To this, Vishal Kotian nodded in agreement and added that Teja, as Tejasswi is referred to at home, is a liar and a thaali ka baingan [a person, who switches sides as per convenience].

Watch glimpses of the game here:

Later during the episode, Jay Bhanusali and Tejasswi Prakash were also seen discussing how Vishal Kotian was using Shamita Shetty to get ahead in the game and was playing the “brother-sister” angle.

With wild card Rajiv Adatia entering the show, equations are expected to change this week. Rajiv, who is Shamita Shetty's rakhi brother, told Salman Khan on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode that he mistrusts Vishal Kotian and that he would be warning Shamita Shetty against thinking of Vishal as her brother in the Bigg Boss house.