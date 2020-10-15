Bigg Boss 14 Written Update October 14, 2020: Rift Between Shehzad Deol And Nishant Singh Malkani Because Of Immunity Task

Bigg Boss 14 Day 12 Update: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 started on a peaceful note but later tuned into a war-zone after the immunity task brought out the worst in contestants. The 12th day started with contestants waking up to the groovy beats of DJ Waley Babu song. Nishant, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya had a chit chat in the garden area. Eijaz Khan went to senior Hina Khan and said that he is not happy with Pavitra Punia's decision to nominate him and he does not want to keep any friendship with her. Contrary to what Eijaz Khan had earlier told Hina, he stared making plans with Pavitra for their task a few moments later. In another segment of the show, Rahul Vaidya mimicked Shehzad Deol, Nishant Malkani, Jaan and other contestants, which left Eijaz Khan in splits.

Later in the day, Eijaz and Rahul made strategies to win the task. After a few hours, Bigg Boss announced to resume the immunity task that was put on halt yesterday. For those who don't know, Team A comprised Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol while Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya were the members of Team B. Nikki Tamboli was appointed as the 'Sanchalak' (moderator) of the task.

As soon as the task started, several fights erupted between contestant like Eijaz Khan-Shehzad Deol, Pavitra Punia-Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant-Shehzad and Jasmin-Nikki. Jasmin, who had in the last episode accused Nikki of being a biased moderator, got into an ugly fight with her after Nikki made impolite comments about her. She started crying and asked Bigg Boss to look into the matter and change the moderator.

When Shehzad Deol called Nishant a eunuch in a derogatory manner, Rubina Dalaik, who played the role of a transgender in her show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, made him apologise on national television.

As part of the task, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant tried to impressed seniors Hina Khan and Gauahar, who played the roles of shopkeepers selling farming material to the competing teams, with their towel dance and naagin dance performances. The teams have to transform their farm areas into gardens using the flowers given by seniors. Gauahar also asked Rubina and Pavitra to make the task more "entertaining."

However, when the competing teams almost decorated their respective gardens, one of them started ruining other's areas, which led to a complete mess during the task.

By the end of tonight's episode, Nikki declared Team B as the winner of the immunity task. Members of Team A are now nominated for this week's elimination round.

