Bigg Boss 14 Written Update, November 13, 2020: Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Confess Their Feelings For Each Other

In tonight's episode of Boss 14, romance was in the air for Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. Both of them confessed their feelings for each other. Pavitra Punia told Eijaz that though she isn't in love with him but she does "like" him. Later in the episode, Eijaz said that he has found someone that he likes so much after a while. He also promised her that he will "never disrespect" her. Earlier this week, Eijaz Khan willingly sacrificed his favourite photoframe in order to save Pavitra Punia from this week's nominations. In another segment of the show, contestants woke up to find two jails constructed in the living area. Housemates were asked to select two names, who should be sent to the jail as a form of punishment.

Nikki Tamboli shocked everyone when she nominated her friend Jaan Kumar Sanu. Nikki added that the reason is "personal." She said that Jaan kissed her on the cheek even after she asked him not to, which she found "disrespectful." She also said that she feels a bit "mentally disturbed" by the incident. Nikki added, "Aap actually deserve karte ho jail jana. Mana karne ke bawajood agar aap kisi ladki ko kiss karte hai toh woh disrespectful ho jata hai. (You deserve to go to jail if you kiss a girl even after she asks you not to do so. It's disrespectful.)"

In an unexpected turn of events, Bigg Boss brought a twist in the game and asked this week's captain Aly Goni to pick between Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin as to which 2 contestants he wishes to send to the jail. Aly said he is in the game for Jasmin, which is why Abhinav and Rubina landed up in the jail.

