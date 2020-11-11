Bigg Boss 14 Written Update, November 11, 2020: Contestants Party All Night For Captaincy

Bigg Boss 14: A still from the show

Bigg Boss 14 made way for the contestants to party after months of lockdown! But, as is with all Bigg Boss things, there was a catch. Bigg Boss set up a stage in the garden area and organized for a party as a captaincy task. As part of the task, all the contestants had to dance whenever music was being played - the contestants were restricted from resting in any form. The last one on the dance floor at the end of the task would be declared as the next captain of the house. The party night started with DJ Chetas churning out some chartbusting numbers.

Next up, Bigg Boss announced that out of the 11 contestants, two were disqualified from the task and the party. Aftera huge war of words between Eijaz and Abhinav, Eijaz was ousted from the task. The contestants were of the opinion that he was lying of the dance floor. Rubina Dilaik was also thrown out of the task as she was spotted sitting down mid-way through it.

After DJ Chetas, singers Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin Sanghvi and Shaan entered the house one by one and entertained the contestants. In the second session of ousting contestants from the captaincy task, Kavita Kaushik and Jaan were disqualified.

Ahead of the party, Jaan was asked to destroy his family photograph in order to save Eijaz Khan and he obliged. Rahul Vaidya, in order to save Nikki Tamboli, had to declare Jaan is a better singer that he is, which he did. Meanwhile, Pavitra was asked to sacrifice 10 of her clothes in order to save Rahul Vaidya.

On Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya proposed to his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar on her birthday.

