Bigg Boss 14 Written Update December 23, 2020: Captaincy Task Brings Out The Worst In Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni in a still from the show. (courtesy: ColorsTV)

Highlights Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task on Tuesday

Bigg Boss added a new twist to the task

The contestants could throw two sacks in the pool

A day after Bigg Boss announced the Captaincy task on Tuesday, the contestants were seen battling for power and immunity which they will get once the win the captaincy. The task brought out the worst in all the contestants, especially Aly Goni. As a part of the task, a hot air balloon was placed in the garden area and the contestant had to step inside the garden area turn wise as their names were announced by Bigg Boss. As per the task, the housemates outside the balloons had to place four sacks on it with the names of the candidates that they wished to nominate stamped on it. Aly Goni, who was siding with Rahul Vaidya, was seen fighting with Abhinav Shukla as well as other candidates. When Abhinav and Rubina pointed out that they helped him during the task, Aly said that he will always pick Rahul Vaidya in the game.

Much to Nikki Tamboli's surprise, Rahul Vaidya decided to help Arshi Khan out instead of her. He had earlier stated that he would want Nikki to reach the final stage of the task. Vikas Gupta, during the course of the game, decided to remove Nikki's sack from the game. Bigg Boss added a new twist to the game in tonight's episode. Instead of one sack, the contestants had to throw away the sacks of two people. Aly Goni tried to protect Rahul Vaidya's sacks for the longest time. He even broke the rules and was reprimanded by Bigg Boss. As a punishment, the person he was again trying to help - Jasmin Bhasin, which is why she was disqualified from the game.

Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan, who have had sour relations during the entire season for the game show, were seen fighting once again during the task. Vikas Gupta returned to the Bigg Boss 14 house on Tuesday's episode. He was ousted from the game show for pushing Arshi Khan into a swimming pool after she talked about Vikas Gupta's mother on national television.

(Watch this space for more updates for Bigg Boss 14).