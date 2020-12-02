Bigg Boss 14 Written Update December 1, 2020: Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Are Unsafe This Week

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni in a still from the show. (courtesy ColorsTV)

Highlights Eijaz Khan has already booked his place in the finale

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin failed to perform the task

Jasmin and Aly participated as a team in the task

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, wild card entrant Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were declared unsafe this week. One of them will be evicted midweek as the show approaches its finale week, where Eijaz Khan has already booked a spot. The TV actor is already in the finale week after winning immunity stone on Monday's episode. Bigg Boss announced a new task, post which one contestant had to be eliminated. The task was to be performed in pairs, where the teams had to deal with questions from fellow housemates during a give span of time (37 minutes per team to be precise). Rubina Dilaik paired up with Abhinav Shukla, while Rahul Vaidya teamed up with Eijaz for the task. Nikki Tamboli's partner was Kavita Kaushik. Jasmin Bhasin performed the task with Aly Goni. Rahul and Eijaz managed to get the track the time right, while Aly and Jasmin were 20 minutes afar from the given time.

When Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla were performing the task, Nikki Tamboli and Kavita Kaushik asked a few personal questions to them. Rubina, on Monday's episode had revealed that she and Abhinav were about to get divorced and had given each other the time till November this year and it was also one of the reasons because of which they chose to enter Bigg Boss 14 together. During the game, Nikki questioned the authenticity of their relationship. An angry Abhinav shouted at Nikki and asked her to stay away from their personal lives. Nikki yelled back at Abhinav and said that she will not apologise for what she said.

Jasmin Bhasin got emotional after Aly Goni and she were up for evictions and had to make the final decision among themselves. "The only thing important for me was winning you, I won you over, I do not need anything else," Aly said. An emotional Jasmin cried as she said she did not want to play the game without him.

