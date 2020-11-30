Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Reveals She And Abhinav Shukla Were About To Get Divorced Before Entering The Show

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14. (courtesy rubinadilaik)

TV star Rubina Dilaik will reveal one of the deepest secrets of her personal life in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. In a promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, Rubina Dilaik said that Abhinav Shukla and she were about to get divorced and that the couple would have filed for it by November if they hadn't entered the Bigg Boss house. "Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn't come here we would not have been together)," an emotional Rubina was heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, the other contestants including Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli were also seen getting emotional in the promo video shared by the channel. The contestants of the house will be given a chance to take away the "immunity stone" from Rubina Dilaik by revealing their most personal secrets. The stone was given to Rubina Dilaik by Ekta Kapoor last week. As a part of which, she had the chance to save herself from a week's nomination. Rubina refused to use the power and said that she would save it for later.

Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla are often seen standing by each other during the course of the tasks and otherwise in the show. Abhinav Shukla has even schooled signer and fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya several times for "disrespecting" his wife.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in Shimla (her hometown) in June 2018. They later hosted a reception for their friends from the TV industry. Rubina Dilaik is known for starring in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has starred in shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan.