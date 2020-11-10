Bigg Boss 14 Written Update November 9, 2020: Judge Farah Khan Addresses Eijaz Khan's Fight With Kavita Kaushik And His Equation With Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Update: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Highlights Farah Khan entered the house as a judge for Bigg Boss Ki Adalat

She was accompanied by journalists Amith Tyagi and Charrul Malik

Farah called out Kavita for unnecessarily starting a fight with Eijaz

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss Ki Adalat with Farah Khan stole the show. Farah Khan, along with two journalists Amith Tyagi and Charrul Malik, grilled the contestants on their performance in the house so far. Each and every contestant tried to justify their actions. Eijaz was the first one to appear in katghara. Farah Khan addressed several issues related to him - from his relationship with Pavitra Punia to his one-sided friendship with Kavita Kaushik. Farah Khan called out Kavita for unnecessarily starting a fight with Eijaz. She also asked Pavitra to sort out her differences with Eijaz and hug him. Farah Khan also asked Pavitra, Jasmin and Aly Goni about their performances in the house.

In the show, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates by announcing that they all will live together from now on - no red zone and green zone separation in the house anymore. Also, Aly Goni tested negative for COVID-19 and joined the other housemates in the house. He was staying in a secluded area in the house but on day 37, he lost his cool. He refused to wear a mic or even eat food. His friend Jasmin and the other contestants asked him to maintain his cool but he didn't listen to them. He got aggressive and threatened to break the glass of his isolation room.

.@AlyGoni ne ki zidd ki na woh mic pehnenge na woh khaana khayenge jab tak woh uss room se bahar nahi nikalte. #BB14#BiggBoss14#BiggBoss2020@BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/phgpJzcLpC — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in another segment of the show, Rahul Vaidya admired Jasmin and Aly's relation. He expressed his wish to have the same kind of bond with someone inside the house to Nikki. She got upset as she believed that she was that special someone for Rahul. Nikki got emotional and broke down into tears, after which Rahul consoled her, saying he cares about her and feels for her.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV from 10:30 to 11:30. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.