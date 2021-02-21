Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Takes Rs 14 Lakh And Quits The Show

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant in a still from the show. (courtesy biggboss14official)

The stage is set for Bigg Boss 14 grand finale and the show's host Salman Khan made a very stylish entry. The actor, who is hosting the popular reality TV show for the 11th time, began the episode with a powerful performance to his song Aaj Ki Party Meri Taraf Se. Before Salman Khan's grand entry, former contestant Jasmin Bhasin introduced the actor with the viral catchphrase "Yahan pawri ho rahi hai." Salman Khan began the episode by recalling some of the iconic moments of the season. Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni got evicted from the show. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are still competing for the winner's title.

Rakhi Sawant, who entered the house as a challenger this season, was one of the first of the five finalists to walk out of the house with a sum of Rs 14 lakh, which was deducted from the winner's amount during a task earlier. Nikki Tamboli too pressed the buzzer. However, Rakhi was the first one to press it. Once she came out of the house, she said that she would be using the money for her mother's treatment. Salman Khan later revealed that Rakhi's decision to take the money was right as she hadn't received the highest number of votes.

Salman Khan welcomed former Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi on the show. The two danced to Nora's popular song Garmi.

In another segment of the show, Dance Deewane judges Dharmesh and Tushar Kalia arrived at the grand finale to promote their upcoming dance reality show and danced with former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat.

This year, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu, TV star Eijaz Khan, south actress Nikki Tamboli, singer Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, model Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal and Pavitra Punia entered the house at the show's grand premiere which was held in October. A few weeks later, they were joined by actor Aly Goni, who initially came in the house to extend support to Jasmin Bhasin. Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, Sonali Phogat and RJ Shardul Pandit entered the show as wild card contestants.

After a mid-season finale of sorts, the remaining inmates were joined by more wild card entrants and former Bigg Boss contestants, who were called "challengers". Among them were Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi. Just a few weeks before the finale, Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as Eijaz Khan's proxy as the actor had to step out of the house due to prior commitments.

This season was bit different. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, necessary precautions are taken on the Bigg Boss set every day. All the contestants, before entering the house, completed their quarantine period. Other than that, the Bigg Boss house had an in-house mall, a theatre, a spa and a restaurant this year.