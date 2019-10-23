Bigg Boss 13 Written Update October 23, 2019: Paras Chhabra And Siddharth Shukla Once Again Get Into An Ugly Fight

Bigg Boss 13 Day 25 Update: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants woke up to the song Mai Naagin. To make his group strong, Siddharth Shukla told Shehnaz that she should pick her friends carefully in the house. Later, Shehnaz teased Paras by putting lipstick on his face and said she is just showing her "love" for him. In another part of the house, Siddharth had an argument with Aarti over her behavior during the nomination. Around mid-day, Bigg Boss introduced a new task - 'Snake and Ladder' - which was meant to give the nominated contestants a chance to swap places with the safe contestants. Aarti and Asim, who are safe contestants, were selected as snakes.

According to the task, contestants, who were given a plank of wood symbolizing the ladder with their face on it, had to build a ladder with clay on it in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house, which was converted into a live game board. It was stated in rules that once the dice roll sound is heard, the contestant whose ladder is tallest will get a chance to roll the dice and move their pawn ahead on the board. The contestant, whose pawn will reach closest to the 50th block will get a chance to swap his position with a safe contestant, thus securing his/her position. But, but, but, just like every other task, here's also a twist. When the hiss buzzer will ring, the safe contestant, as snakes, can break the ladder of other contestants, sending them back to the starting position.

However, as the task started, things got ugly when Paras and Siddharth Shukla destroyed opponent team members' ladders. Several fights broke out between the contestants. Furious Shehnaz called Mahira "chudail" and messed her ladder. Siddharth got really aggressive and pushed Mahira to mess up her ladder. Mahira, who was hurt, shouted at Shehnaaz for justifying Siddharth's act. Except Shehnaz, Siddharth Shukla turned everyone's plank upside down.

When Siddharth targeted Devoleena, she broke down but soon decided to destroy Shehnaz's ladder. Shehnaz and Devoleena got into an ugly fight, where the other housemates claimed that Devoleena slapped Shehnaz. When Shehnaz was asked about it, she said she didn't notice as she was only thinking about fighting with Devoleena that time.

Rashami and Siddharth also came face to face again, when he tried to overturn her plank. Rashami climbed up on the ladder and pushed Siddharth away to save her plank. When the contestants' behavior got out of control, Bigg Boss asked to contestants to stop the task and wait for the next order.

