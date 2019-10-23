Bigg Boss 13: Did Devoleena Bhattacharjee Really Slap Shehnaz? Angry Twitter Says, 'Throw Her Out'

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee in a still from the show.

Highlights Devoleena threw mud on Shehnaz almost slapping her Violence is not tolerated in Bigg Boss' house 'Devoleena is getting Physical in every task,' tweeted an angry fan

On Bigg Boss 13 tonight, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be seen getting rather aggressive towards co-contestant Shehnaz Gill during a task. A promo shared on the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss shows that after Shehnaz poured a bucket of mud water on Devoleena to distract her from an ongoing task, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress retaliated by throwing a lump of wet mud, almost slapping Shehnaz. The showrunners wrote, "Angry Devoleena ne kar di hai har hadd paar in this task, ab kya hoga Bigg Boss ka faisla?" As per the rules of the show, contestants are not allowed to hit each other on the show, even during a task.

Devoleena's actions have also irked ardent fans of the show, who have called for her immediate eviction. "Bigg Boss, yeh physical violence hai. Evict Devoleena Bhattacharjee... It's not the first time she is getting so aggressive in the tasks. Enough chances given," wrote an angry fan while another added, "Kick out Devoleena. She is getting physical in every task." Devoleena is known for her aggressive game play during tasks. Earlier during 'BB Toy Factory' task, many contestants complained that Devoleena 'scratched' them while procuring raw material for the task.

Here's what Twitter's saying about Devoleena's alleged slapgate:

BiggBoss yeh physical violence hai, Evict #DevoleenaBhattacharjee it's not the first time she is getting so aggressive in the tasks. Enough chances given! #bb13 — ROSHNI (@BeingR0shni) October 23, 2019

Thrown her from Biggboss house — Vishi (@Vishi98897572) October 23, 2019

As per Rules you have to Evict that person who ever been physical..



No Excuses.. Who ever it is.. #BB13#BiggBoss#BiggBoss13 — pooW (@Lost_Tweep) October 23, 2019

Evict her from the show — Ephsilon Delta (@AyantikaSinha) October 23, 2019

Epitome of aggression.....just throw her out if she has done so..no twist needed here.... — Aditya Singh (@AdityaS89566549) October 23, 2019

In Bigg Boss 11, Priyank Sharma was ousted from Bigg Boss' house for pushing Akash Dadlani during an argument. However, Priyank soon returned to the show. Similarly, in season 7 of the controversial reality show, actor Kushal Tandon was also temporarily suspend after he got violent with VJ Andy.

What will be Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fate on Bigg Boss 13 after tonight's episode? Watch this space for updates.

