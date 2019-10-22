Bigg Boss 13 Written Update October 22, 2019: Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla Are Nominated Along With Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 Day 24 Update: A still from the show.

The 24th day in Bigg Boss house, started on a musical note as the contestants danced to Gulaabo from the film Shaandaar. Around mid-day, Shefali Bagga and Paras Chhabra discuss Siddharth Shukla and soon Bigg Boss announced a new task - 'BB Rose Day' - which was meant to decide the nominations for the upcoming week. Rashami Desai is elected as the task moderator while she doubled as a participant. Mahira Sharma and Paras, and Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla separately discussed their game strategy. Rashami resolved the first fight of the task between Siddhartha Dey, Paras, Asim and Siddharth Shukla. Paras won the first round and gave the rose to Mahira, who then nominated Siddharth Shukla.

Aarti Singh disagreed with Rashami's decision-making and they fought over Paras getting the chance to give away the first rose. Aarti said that Asim, who stepped inside the box first, should have gotten the chance to give away the rose. In another part of the episode, Siddharth Shukla and Siddhartha Dey also fought over mannerisms and their respective conduct with respect to other contestants. Siddharth Shukla won the next round and gave the rose to Aarti, who then nominated Paras Chhabra.

Shefali Bagga strategised to hold Asim so that would fail to enter the box but Asim asked her not to touch him. The strategy failed and Asim won the third round and gave the rose to Aarti Singh, who next nominated Siddhartha Dey. Because Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami, Shefali, Shehnaaz Gill were not given the rose even once they are nominated for eviction along with Siddharth Shukla and Siddharth Dey and Paras Chhabra.

In the second half of tonight's episode, Shefali Bagga was tasked with interviewing three contestants, whom she thought are 'fake.' Bigg Boss asked Shefali to interview the contestants and expose their true faces. Shefali first picked Rashami and she questioned her about Siddharth Shukla. Shefali also asked Rashami about her controversial relationship with Siddharth Shukla (when they were co-stars on TV show Dil Se Dil Tak), which the actress dodged gracefully. Shefali concluded that Rashami is fake and manipulative and that she tries to play safe.

Shefali then chose Paras Chhabra, whom she accused of playing games and sneaking behind other contestants. Shefali also brought up the alleged Paras-Mahira-Shehnaaz love triangle. Paras quit the interview saying Shefali's interview was 'pathetic.' Mahira Sharma was also upset with Shefali's line of questioning. Later, Paras confronted Shefali saying she targeted him because it was easy for her and he vows to take revenge.

Shefali Bagga requested Bigg Boss to let her in the confession room regarding the ongoing task. She refused to wear the mic and conduct the third interview till the time she was called to the confession room. She was finally called to the confession room, where she was reprimanded for her behaviour and taking off the mic. Shefali complained about Paras' behaviour during the task, which she said maligned her image. Bigg Boss asked Shafali to continue with the task and her final celebrity was Devoleena.

Shefali gave Devoleena an opportunity to explain the tag of 'devil' which was given to her by the contestants. Devoleena said that she may have been called a devil for the drastic steps she takes during a task, which Shefali criticised.

