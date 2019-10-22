Bigg Boss 13, October 22 Preview: Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra And Others Will Fight To Save Themselves From Nominations

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth, Paras and Asim in a still from the show.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants will wake up to the tunes of the song Gulabo, which will be a subtle hint on what's in store for them. Keeping into consideration, the show's host Salman Khan's suggestion, all the contestants will be seen happily dancing to the morning alarm. Bigg Boss will introduce the nominations task for the week. The task will be called 'Rose Day' task, as a part of which, all the male contestants will have to gift a rose to the girl that they like. The female contestants will have the power to nominate one of the boys. Interestingly, only one female contestant will benefit from this task and be spared from the nominations process.

In order to emerge victorious in the task, Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Asim will be seen rushing towards the flowers, during which they will slip. This is the first time that Rashmai Daesi will be made the moderator for the task. It will be interesting to see who will be safe and who will be nominated in tonight's episode.

Bigg Boss will bring another twist in tonight's episode by asking Shefali Bagga to spy on her fellow contestants. As a part of the task, she will asked to bring out the true sides of any 3 contestants from the house. It will be interesting to see if the bonds will get stronger through the task. She will also be seen interviewing her fellow contestants.

