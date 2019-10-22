Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan 'Favours' Shehnaz Gill, Alleges Evicted Contestant Abu Malik

Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Highlights Abu Malik was evicted on Monday's episode He was voted out by his fellow contestants "Shehnaz is playing to the gallery and totally," said Abu Malik

Music composer Abu Malik, who was evicted in Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 13, recently interacted with the media after his exit from the house. During a recent interview with the Times Of India, Abu alleged that the show's host Salman Khan supports Shehnaz Gill and that he "favours her." Speaking about Shehnaz Gill's current state in the game, Abu Malik said, "She has realised that the girls are not going to support her at all. She is playing to the gallery and totally to the hilt. She has the support and favour of Salman Khan and she has a good wit. She knows how to use it. She is also very clever in manipulating the voters and the people who are watching her by hitting out to them or playing to the gallery throughout the day."

This is not the first time that a Bigg Boss 13 contestant has alleged Salman Khan of favouring Shehnaz Gill over other contestants. Last week, evicted contestant Koena Mitra, in an interview with Times Of India, said, "I felt my side of the story wasn't represented well. My side of the story wasn't heard. Host Salman Khan was taking Shehnaz's side and was actually defending her. When as a host his actual job is to represent us and hear truth and both sides of the story."

Abu Malik was unanimously voted out by the female contestants of the Bigg Boss house on the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode. The female inmates had the power to decide who they wanted to be eliminated from the unsafe contestants and they decided to save Siddharth Dey and Paras Chhabra.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.