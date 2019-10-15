Bigg Boss 13: 'Salman Khan Was Taking Shehnaz Gill's Side,' Alleges Evicted Contestant Koena Mitra

Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: koenaofficial )

After being evicted from the television reality show Bigg Boss 13, Koena Mitra alleged that her side of the story wasn't presented during the show and she also alleged that the show's host Salman Khan took Shehnaz Gill's side and "defended her" throughout. Koena, who was eliminated during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, in an interview with the Times Of India, said, "I felt my side of the story wasn't represented well. My side of the story wasn't heard. Host Salman Khan was taking Shehnaz's side and was actually defending her. When as a host his actual job is to represent us and hear truth and both sides of the story."

Koena was referring to the 'Galat Fehmi Ka Gubbara' task of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, wherein each contestant had to burst the balloons of those housemates with whom they had a problem. Koena popped Shenaz Gill's balloon, after which Salman told Koena that she misunderstood Shehnaz and that the singer was only joking.

During the interview, Koena also claimed that her fans and the audience had a similar school of thought and that they felt that her "side of the story wasn't discussed and heard." She added, "When I left the show and came out, I saw that the viewers noticed the same thing what I noticed and saw. It's been two days and people are still talking about the same thing that my side of the story wasn't discussed and heard. Like Shehnaz criticising me, mocking my face and my acting skills. Apparently, Salman said people were loving it, but tell me how many educated people will like it?"

Koena Mitra made her Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Road. She has featured in films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apna Sapna Money Money and Musafir among others.

