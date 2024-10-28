As Samajwadi Party Waits, Suspense In A Mumbai Seat Over Nawab Malik's Move

Nawab Malik's party, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has been silent about his candidature.

Nawab Malik, leader of Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction and a big face in Maharashtra politics, has announced that he will contest from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar - where Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi is the three-time sitting legislator. The Samajwadi Party is still waiting for a decision on seat sharing from the Maha Vikas Aghadi. It had asked for two seats and the party is far from pleased about the delay. Abu Azmi has given several deadlines to the MVA, but is yet to act on it.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, part of the North East Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, is a Muslim-dominated area. So while Abu Azmi is confident, if Nawab Malik files nomination, it may no longer be an easy election for the SP candidate.

Nawab Malik's party has been silent about his candidature, although it has announced 49 candidates already. There is still no clarity on how many seats each party of the ruling alliance is contesting.

Sources in the BJP have indicated that the party is not in favour of candidates accused in criminal cases. Many believe his ticket was cut by NCP due to the BJP opposition, which has created sympathy for him among the Muslim voters, who form a substantial chunk of the electorate.

Nawab Malik was arrested in February 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case involving mafia don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. He was granted bail in July by the Supreme Court on health grounds.

In this backdrop, Mr Malik's comments on has candidature has triggered speculation on whether he would be backed by his party or contest as Independent.

"I will be filing my nomination on October 29 from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency,' Mr Malik had said. "The public has urged me to contest elections from here. The public is very upset with the hooliganism and drug business which is going on in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar... I don't care who is opposing me, the public is supporting me and I will contest the elections," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mr Azmi has remarked that Nawab Malik's candidature is a BJP ploy and their outward reluctance to field him just an eyewash. Many say his presence in the contest will split the Muslim vote, and help the BJP/Sena/NCP candidate win.

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the North East Mumbai seat was won by Sanjay Patil of Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP (Ajit Pawar) alliance or the Mahayuti had fielded Mihir Kotecha.

Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik is a NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate from the Anushaktinagar seat. She will contest against Fahad Ahmed of Sharad Pawar's NCP on this seat. Fahad is the husband of film actress Swara Bhaskar.

Polling for Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in one phase on November 20. Counting of votes will be done on November 23.