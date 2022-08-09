Shehnaaz Gill Shuts Down Rumours Of Her Exit From Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Shehnaaz Gill pictured with Salman Khan in Mumbai.

Shehnaaz Gill has finally put an end to all the rumours related to her exit from Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.Shehnaaz, without talking anyone's name, has shared a note on Instagram Stories that read, “LOL. These rumours are my daily dose of entertainment for the last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie.” Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde in a crucial role. As per reports, it was said the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had asked Shehnaaz Gill to leave the film after she signed another project.

See Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram story.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has created a lot of buzz ever since the project was announced. Earlier, this year, Salman Khan surprised everyone when he shared his first look on Instagram. Salman, in all-black attire and long hair, is giving major rusty vibes. In the caption, the actor just wrote, “Shooting commences for my new film.”

And, Pooja Hegde gave a Salman Khan twist to her shooting announcement. The actress posed for the lens wearing Salman's signature bracelet and wrote, “Shoot begins.”

Pooja Hegde is extremely excited to share the screen space with Salman Khan. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “Salman is sweet and real. So it's very easy to communicate with someone like that. I always say that what I love about him is that if he loves you…he really does, you can tell that. And if he hates you, you can tell that too.”

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pooja Hegde will also be seen on Ranveer Singh's Cirkus. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma in important roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif in his kitty.