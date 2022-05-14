Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan Shares New Look From Film's Shoot

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, on Saturday, surprised his fans by sharing a new look from his new project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Without sharing much details about the project, the actor wrote in his caption: "Shooting commences for my new film..." In the aforementioned picture, Salman Khan can be seen sporting long hair. He can be seen dressed in an all black outfit and black sunglasses. The scene appears to be from a fight sequence of sorts. The comments section of his post was replete with remarks from excited fans. "So excited sir," read a comment. Another fan added, "Can't wait for this one." Another comment read: "Love this new look."

This is what Salman Khan posted:

In March this year, Salman Khan shared a teaser of his another project - Tiger 3. He wrote: "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen... Tiger 3 on 2023 Eid... Let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Shehnaaz Gill.

The actor was also seen hosting the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15, which was won by TV star Tejasswi Prakash.