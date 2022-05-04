Eid 2022: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Lead Celeb Roll-Call At Arpita's Party

Celebs at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid bash

Last night, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party at her house in Bandra. The party was attended by many Bollywood celebrities and it was a starry night. From Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill, Jacqueline Fernandez to Sushmita Sen and Kiara Advani, all the celebs posed for the paparazzi and looked stunning. For the Eid bash, Salman Khan looked dapper in a black shirt and ripped jeans. He was seen posing with other celebs and greeting them.

Check out Salman Khan's photo from the Eid party:

Salman Khan at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the bash and looked stunning. While Deepika wore a black kurta, Ranveer Singh opted for a quicky shirt and denim and completed his look with a hat.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Shehnaaz Gill, who is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also attended the bash and looked gorgeous in a black suit.

Shehnaaz Gill at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in an Indian outfit and was seen meeting other celebs and posing with them.

Karisma Kapoor attends Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Kiara Advani chose a white Indian Indo-western outfit for the Eid party and kept her hair loose.

Kiara Advani at Ar[ita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Kartik Aaryan complemented his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani as they twinned in white. Kartik was seen wearing a white kurta.

Kartik Aaryan at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Jacqueline Fernandez chose a shimmery jacket and white pants for Salman Khan's Eid party.

Jacqueline Fernandez at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Sonakshi Sinha looked stunning in a neon-coloured saree which she paired with a matching off-shoulder blouse.

Sonakshi Sinha at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Tabu looked gorgeous, to say the least in a white Indian outfit.

Tabu attended Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Suniel Shetty looked handsome as always and chose a black shirt and matching denim for the Eid party.

Suniel Shetty at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid bash



Sidharth Malhotra went for a black kurta with a neon coloured pattern and looked handsome.

Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in black



Sushmita Sen made heads turn at Salman Khan's Eid party in a bright pink salwar suit.

Sushmita Sen at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Karan Johar went for a black kurta for the Eid party.

Karan Johar at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Sunny Leone chose a light blue coloured anarkali for the Eid party.

Sunny Leone at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Genelia D'Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh looked all things adorable as they posed for the paparazzi at Salman Khan's Eid party.

Ritesh and Genelia attended Arpita Khan Sharma Eid party

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan also attended Salman Khan's Eid party and chose a blue kurta and white pajama look.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made a dapper entry

Dia Mirza looked stunning in a white salwar suit with nude-coloured pattern. She completed the look with chandbalis and jhuttis.

Dia Mirza at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Ekta Kapoor went for a chikankari anarkali for the Eid party.

Ekta Kapoor attended Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Emraan Hashmi was in a dapper look. He wore a printed black kurta with matching pajama.

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda looked picture-perfect as they posed for the paparazzi at Salman Khan's Eid party.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda posed for the cameras

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi looked stunning. Neha wore a red suit and Angad complemented her in a blue kurta.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Huma Qureshi was a stunner in a pastel colour heavy Indian outfit, which she paired with heavy statement earrings.

Huma Qureshi at Eid party

Maniesh Paul looked handsome in a black kurta, which he paired with a blue jacket.

Maiesh Paul also attended Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party

Sunil Grover, who has been a part of many Bollywood movies attended the Eid party hosted by Salman Khan's sister Arpita.

Sunil Grover clicked at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party



Daisy Shah was a sight to behold in a nude shade salwar suit and she paired it with a pink dupatta.

Daisy Shah at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party



Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani also attended the Eid party hosted at Arpita Khan Sharma's house.

Sangeeta Bijlani looked stunning in a saree

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. He also has a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Godfather.

