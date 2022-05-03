Eid 2022: Salman Khan Greets His Fans On Eid After Two Years. See Pictures

Salman Khan greeting fans. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan greeted his fans gathered outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The actor shared a post on his Instagram handle extending greetings to his followers. In the post, the actor can be seen waving at his fans in a blue kurta. In the first picture, he is striking the thumbs up pose, while the next shows his back as he faces a sea of fans outside his house. Sharing the post, the superstar captioned it as "Wishing all Eid Mubarak!". Well, it is the actor's first appearance since 2019. Salman didn't greet his fans in the last two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Soon after Salman Khan shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Eid mubarak bhai jaan," while others dropped heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Salman Khan's fans were thrilled to see him coming out on his balcony to greet them on the occasion of Eid. In the video, the actor can be seen saluting and waving at his fans from the balcony, with a big smile on his face.

Meanwhile, as per a report in the Times of India, this year, Salman Khan's Eid party will be hosted by her sister Arpita Khan and his husband Aayush Sharma at their residence. "The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf," the Times of India quoted a source saying.

On the work front, Salman Khan has several films in his kitty-Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022. He also has Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Khan.