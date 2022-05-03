Eid 2022: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Selfies With Fans Gathered Outside Mannat On Eid. Says, 'May Allah Bless You'

Shah Rukh Khan with fans. (courtesy: iamsrk)

After two years, Shah Rukh Khan stepped out on his balcony and greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid. The actor has shared a set of selfies on his Instagram handle with his fans gathered outside his Mannat. In the pictures, Shah Rukh looks dapper in a blue t-shirt and sunglasses. Sharing the post, he captioned it as, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid.... May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

Here have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.