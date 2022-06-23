Salman Khan's Hyderabad Rendezvous With Chiranjeevi And Venkatesh Daggubati. See Pic

Salman Khan with Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. (courtesy: jcpavanreddyjcpr)

While in Hyderabad, Salman Khan met Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati at politician JC Pavan Reddy's house. The actor, who is shooting for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde, met Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh at the private gathering and the trio clicked a picture along with the politician. Salman Khan wore a beige t-shirt with ripped jeans. JC Pavan Reddy posted the photo on his Instagram profile. In the picture, he is seen resting his hand on Salman's shoulder.

Take a look at the photo below:

Earlier, Salman and Kamal Haasan were clicked together at the success party of the film Vikram, hosted at Chiranjeevi's house. Vikram featured Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

Chiranjeevi posted pictures with Salman and Kamal Haasan celebrating the film's success at his home and wrote, "Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai (Salman Khan), Lokesh Kanagaraj and team at my home last night. What an intense & thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!"

Recently, Salman participated in the Green India challenge and shared a picture of planting a sapling in Ramoji Film City. His tweet read, "I have accepted #GreenindiaChallenge from @MPsantoshtrs garu and I have planted saplings at Ramoji Film City . I request all my fans to perticapate in this challenge to control global warming..."

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being helmed by Farhad Samji and also features Shehnaaz Gill in a cameo role.