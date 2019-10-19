Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 18, 2019: Siddharth Shukla Becomes The Centre Of Attention Once Again

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Siddharth Shukla, is arguably one of the most controversial contestants on the current season of Bigg Boss. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, the contestants woke up to the tunes of Ainvayi Ainvayi Loot Gaya, not knowing what's in store for them. Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla had a different morning than the rest of the contestants as they woke up in the jail. However, they were soon released from the jail by Bigg Boss. Later, Bigg Boss gave an opportunity to two of the nominated boys to save themselves from this week's eliminations. Paras Chhabra and Siddhartha Dey were part of one team while Abu Malik and Asim Riaz were in the second team. As a part of the task, two walls were placed in the garden area with one big hole in the center. Both the boys had to sit on either side of the wall holding their teammate's hand through the hole. The girls of the house had to ensure that one team loses the grip.

Siddharth Shukla, who was made the moderator of the task, ended up upseting his fellow inmates with his inefficeincy as a moderator.During the task, Shehnaz and Aarti targeted Siddhartha Dey and Paras, while Shefali, Devoleena and Rashami targeted Asim and Abu Malik. The task certainly brought out the worst in all the contestants.

Asim came across as strong competitor during the task. Despite being put through a lot of pain, Asim didn't let go of Abu's hand. After much ado, Bigg Boss decided to call off the task and reminded the housemates of how they should be careful about their health and should not be harming their fellow contestants.

In tomorrow's episode, the show's host Salman Khan will interact with all the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

