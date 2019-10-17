Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 17, 2019: Shehnaaz Gill And Siddharth Shukla Land Behind Bars In The House

Bigg Boss 13 Day 19: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: colorsTV)

Highlights Bigg Boss introduced the infamous jail in the house He asked the housemates who they want to send to the jail Aarti chose Paras and Shehnaaz

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 started with Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla's argument. The duo fought over switching kitchen duties and were later joined by Devoleena, who took Paras' side. Siddharth said that everyone should carry out their duties diligently while Paras said he wants the housemates to lighten the burden on the team by washing their own utensils. Siddharth Dey expressed her opinion that Bigg Boss allotted the duties on Day 1 to avoid quarrels and the housemates should follow the order. However, nobody listened to him. Later in the garden area, Siddharth Shukla and Aarti talked about groupism in the house, where the former said he never supported it but everyone blames him for starting it.

Paras, who was angry at Siddharth Shukla, told Devoleena that he knows a lot about him as they have the same driver and can ruin his image in the house easily. He also said that Siddharth Shukla thinks he is the leader of the house but he isn't. After a few minutes, Rashami Desai joined the duo and started crying. Devoleena and Paras consoled her and told her to stay strong in the game.

The 19th day started on a high note, when the contestants woke up to the song What Is Mobile Number. Later, Bigg Boss introduced a major twist and announced the most dreaded part of the day, the infamous jail. He asked the housemates to name two contestants, who they think deserve to be put behind the bars. Abu Malik chose Paras and Shehnaaz while Devoleena picked Siddharth Shukla and Rashami and said that they will get the time to solve their issues in the jail. Rashami Desai took the names of Siddharth Shukla and Abu Malik while Aarti picked Paras and Shehnaaz. Paras targeted Siddharth Shukla and Aarti and said the former never contributes in any of the household duties. When Siddharth Shukla got the chance, he picked Paras and Rashami.

After a heated discussion and argument, when Bigg Boss asked the names of the final contestants to be sent to jail, Devoleena said, "We have decided that Shehnaaz and Siddharth Shukla should be put behind the bars." Following this, Bigg Boss said that Siddharth and Shehnaaz will stay in jail till the next announcement.

Later in the confession room, Siddharth Shukla complained about Rashami Desai's behavior and said that she uses 'woman card' every time to gain everyone's sympathy. In the jail, Shehnaaz and Siddharth talked about other contestants. It was their first night in the jail and the duo enjoyed each other's company.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.