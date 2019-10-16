Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 16, 2019: Rashami Desai And Siddharth Shukla Get In Heated Exchange Over Kitchen Duties

Bigg Boss 13 Day 18: A still from the house.

Highlights The housemates continued the 'BB Toy Factory' task Siddharth Dey came up with a new plan to make the task interesting However, Bigg Boss scolded him for not taking the task seriously

The situation is getting tensed in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are pulling out their best cards to survive the task and make it to the finale. Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra's teams are giving tough competition to each other. The 16th episode of Bigg Boss 13 started with the 'BB Toy Factory' task and the female contestants of both the teams quickly grabbed the raw cotton from the container in the garden area to fill up their toys. However, things didn't go well for Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, who once again got into a verbal spat with each other.

Just like before, this time also Paras and Siddharth Shukla rejected every toys of their component's team. Abu Malik, who was asked to moderate the task, reported the developments of the task to Bigg Boss and said that none of the teams made toys as per the demand. Bigg Boss then canceled the first order and put the task on hold with a strong warning.

On the 18th day, the housemates woke up to the energetic song Mein Khiladi, Tu Anadi. During a chit-chat session, Rashami Desai revealed to Devoleena and Siddharth Dey that she used to fight a lot with Siddharth Shukla during Dil Se Dil Tak shoot. The contestants, who are determined to not let the other team win, came up with new plans to win the ticket to finale. Sidharth Shukla, who was disappointed by his team's performance, explained to them the spirit of the game and told them to believe in themselves.

Before the teams started the 'BB Toy Factory' task again on the 18th day, Siddharth Dey, to make the task interesting, suggested that the girls of his team should get inside the container and the ones outside should shut the door. However, his plan failed during the task as it created chaos. Later in the day, Siddharth Shukla told Devoleena that she is not dividing the responsibilities fairly, after which she broke down into tears. Like a true friend, Rashami gave Devoleena her shoulder to cry and consoled her. In the kitchen, another fight broke out between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami over kitchen duties. The duo argued over washing dishes. It appears that the housemates are now planning to form kitchen teams also.

Before the episode concluded, Bigg Boss reprimanded Paras' team members for following Siddharth Dey's plan and expressed disappointment in them for showing lack of respect throughout the task. Bigg Boss also scolded the housemates for showing immature behavior and said that the audience is complaining about their childish fights.

The contestants got a final warning from Bigg Boss to behave decently in the house and follow the tasks with respect and integrity.

