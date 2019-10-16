Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 15, 2019: Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Shehnaaz Gill Fight Over Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 Day 17: A still from the house. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

The housemates of Bigg Boss 13 are trying different ways to secure their position inside the house. The Tuesday's episode started with Siddharth Shukla arguing with Devoleena for helping Rashami Desai win the power card. He told her that she is not loyal and can't take a stand, to which she got upset and broke down into tears later. Aarti consoled Devoleena and asked her to clear things with Siddharth Shukla. Devoleena and Siddharth Shukla later had a chit-chat in the washroom, where Devoleena explained to Siddharth why she picked Rashami over him.

On the 17th day, the contestants woke up to the song Muqabala Muqabala and nailed it with their killer moves. However, the environment inside the house got tense, when Asim Riaz started nagging Rashami over 'rotis'. He got aggressive and tried to pull Rashami out of her bed. But, but, but Paras interfered on time and tried to fight Asim off. When Mahira tried to calm down the situation between Paras and Asim, the latter snapped at her for calling him her brother at her own convenience since day 1.

Later in the garden area, Shefali introduced Bigg Boss' another task 'BB Toy Factory.' As per the task, the contestant were divided into two teams - Shukla's and Chhabra's. Aarti, Shefali, Shehnaz and Asim were in Shukla's team while Devoleena, Rashami, Mahira and Siddharth Dey represented Chhabra's. Shefali then explained the rules of the game - Two members from each group can grab the maximum raw material, sent through a container in the garden area. Bigg Boss then asked them to make toys from those raw materials in a limited period of time at regular intervals. After stuffing cotton in 10 toys, the leader of the opponent team will inspect the toys. The team, who will make the maximum number of toys, will win. Not to miss, only the toys approved by the opponent team's captain will be accepted in the task. A female contestant from the winning team will become the next queen of the Bigg Boss house.

The first buzzer ringed and the contestants started the task. However, it took a serious turn, when one of the contestants of the opponent team stole Devoleena's share of raw cotton. Asim and Rashami got into another verbal argument over the share of raw material. When the teams were ready with their toys, Paras went first and rejected all the toys of Shukla's team, which left Siddharth Shukla and Aarti furious. When his turn came, Siddharth Shukla also rejected all of Chhabra's team's toys.

Later in the house, when Devoleena asked Paras to stop nagging Shehnaaz or she will give him black rings, Shehnaaz got upset and started arguing with Devoleena. Once again, Paras became the centre of attraction in Devoleena-Shehnaaz's nasty spat.

In tomorrow's episode, Siddharth Shukla will come up with a new plan to encourage his team to win the 'BB Toy Factory' task.

