Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 14, 2019: Rashami Desai Breaks Down After Being Nominated For The Third Time

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai in a still from the show.

Highlights Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma were nominated Bigg Boss announced the BB Bank task today Team B won the BB Bank task

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the female contestants were given a special task, called BB Bank, which would directly impact this week's nominations. The female housemates were divided into two groups. Team A comprised Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee while Team B comprised Aarti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Bagga. As a part of the task, each team was given a trunk, while the male contestants had to take care of the money. The girls had to steal and convince the boys to try to collect maximum notes to fill up their trunks, The team with maximum notes was to win the task. Team B emerged victorious in the task. Rashami Desai and Mahira were nominated for this week's eviction, Devoleena, who is the current queen in the house, was safe from nominations. Rashami Desai, who has been nominated for the third time, broke down. She was upset over the fact that she has been nominated despite performing the tasks will full conviction.

On a lighter note, Shehnaz Gill tried to entertain her fellow inmates by giving them a special crash course of sorts on English. Siddharth Dey gave her some complex Hindi sentences to translate into English. Rashami Desai was also on the receiving end of criticism from Shefali Bagga for serving uncooked roti.

Rashami Desai, who doesn't share a good equation with her former Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Siddharth Shukla, cried her heart out and told Abu Malik that she feels alone in the house. However, he later went and told everything she said to Siddharth Shukla, who was furious.

It will be interesting to see which male contestants will be nominated for this week's nominations. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.