Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 9, 2019: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Becomes The First Queen Of The House

Bigg Boss 13 Day 11 : A still from the house. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Episode 10 of Bigg Boss 13 started on a serious note. Shehnaaz Gill, who was upset over Paras Chhabra choosing Dalljiet over her in last episode, accused him of playing double dating in the house. Furious over this, Paras shouted at Shefali Bagga for misleading Shehnaaz and brain washing her. This resulted in a heated argument between Shefali and Paras. Later in the house, Bigg Boss announced that the 'Rani No 1' task will be continued on day 11 and asked the female contestants can go back to their room for the night. Inside the house, Aarti consoled Shehnaaz about Paras and told her that he did nothing wrong during the task.

On day 11 of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates woke up to the song Tumhi Ho Bandhu, Sakha Tumhi Ho. The female contestants started pulling out their best cards to become 'Rani No 1' and persuaded the boys of the house to choose them during the task. Planning and plotting reached a new level in the house as contestants made baseless promises to each other to survive the game. When the 'Rani No 1' task resumed on day 11, Siddharth Shukla grabbed the key first and picked Shehnaaz, who threw Mahira Sharma's post in the pool. But, but, but, Paras quickly jumped into the pool to save the matki. This irked Shehnaaz and she got into an argument with Mahira. Their heated argument continued till Paras interrupted and asked Mahira to stop fighting. However, his behavior towards Shenaaz shocked everyone.

On second drumroll, Asim Riaz got the chance to pick the key and he pulled Aarti out of the dungeon. Aarti threw Koena Mitra's pot in the pool citing her selfish nature as the reason. She also accused Koena of playing dirty games and changing sides, when it comes to her selfish reasons. Their fight took an ugly turn, when Koena accused Aarti of "begging" others to not nominate her.

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz teamed up to play in favour of Devoleena and Aarti and take revenge from Rashami Desai. When Siddharth got another chance to pick a rani, he chose Shehnaaz again. This time, Shehnaaz picked Rashami's pot and threw it in the pool citing their last episode's argument as her reason. In the house, Paras explained to Shehnaaz that he tried to save Mahira's pot because he has a plan and requested her to not pick a fight with Mahira again.

Later, Siddharth Dey flirts with Shefali but picks Rashami as his queen. Shefali got upset over his decision. Rashami Desai picked Aarti's mataki and threw it in the pool, starting a new fight with her. At the end, Abu Malik picked Devoleena, who became the first queen of the house. She threw Dalljiet's pot in the pool and cited her lack of confidence as the reason. Bigg Boss and the housemates congratulated Devoleena on becoming the first queen.

In the next episode, housemates will be seen trying their best to work out their relationships and solve the misunderstandings that have been created.

