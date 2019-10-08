Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 8, 2019: Shehnaaz Got Upset As Paras Picked Dalljiet Over Her

Bigg Boss 13 Day 10 : A still from the house.

Highlights The contestants fought over the quality of rotis Siddharth and Rashami complained about each other's behavior Paras picked Dalljiet in the 'Rani No 1' task

The Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 was an eventful one, where Koena Mitra complained about Rashami Desai's reaction after the nominations to Dalljiet Kaur. She also called Asim Riaz unfaithful. It was a relief moment for the housemates, when Bigg Boss announced that they can choose their bed partners by themselves now. Later in the house, Shehnaaz made fun of Koena Mitra and started mimicking her in front of Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. The contestants woke up to the song Nagada Sang Dhol Baje on day 10th and checked the mysterious gate that Bigg Boss placed in the garden area. They continued the debate over ration and arguing about kitchen duties.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in-charge of making breakfast, got upset over other contestants' behavior towards her. She said that even after telling everyone to have breakfast together, nobody listens to her. At the breakfast table, Siddharth Shukla complained about the ration quantity and said they should get basic meal every day. Devoleena argued with him that she cannot cook in the kitchen the whole time as she has her own work to do. Shehnaaz and Devoleena fought over the size of rotis and Siddharth Shukla later joined them, pointing out that nobody is happy with the quality of rotis. Rashami supported Devoleena in the argument and shouted at Siddharth. Their heated argument continued after the lunch also, where both made remarks about each other's behaviour.

The fighting continued for bathroom duties also, where Paras Chhabra complained about the cleanliness and asked Asim to follow his duties properly. Even Shefali Bagga pointed that it is not her duty to pick tissues in the washroom.

Aarti Singh introduced Bigg Boss's new task 'Rani No 1' and informed the contestants that the house is now turned into a kingdom and all the female contestants will be locked up in a dungeon near the garden area surrounded by pots with names of each queen written on it. On the sound of drumroll, whoever will grab the key hung in the garden area, will get chance open the gate and pull out a queen of his choice from the dungeon. The queen will then pick a pot of her opponent, who she thinks is not best suited to be the queen and throw it in the pool.

In the house, the male contestants discussed which queen they want to save. Later, Siddharth Shukla got the first chance to open the gate and he picked Devoleena, who threw Shefali's pot in the pool and said she hasn't seen Shefali helping anyone in the house. When Paras grabbed the key, he picked Dalljiet and she threw Shehnaaz's matki in the pool, citing Shehnaaz's group in the house as her reason.

Shehnaaz got upset about Paras picking Dalljiet over her and said that he is playing safe in the house. In the next episode, Shehnaaz will complain about Paras' diplomacy.

