Bigg Boss 13: What Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Says About His Equation With Shehnaaz And Mahira

Paras Chhabra with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's actress girlfriend Akanksha Puri is apparently quite impressed with her boyfriend's game plan on the show when it comes to his equation with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma and she told the Times Of India in an interview that he's doing a 'wonderful job on the show.' Recently, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma had an argument over Paras Chhabra's interest in them, speaking of which, Akanksha Puri said, "I saw the latest promo of Shehnaaz and Mahira Sharma fighting for Paras and I couldn't stop laughing. He is doing a wonderful job on the show. If he is making two people lose their focus from the game and is making them fight for him, then I would say he is a real winner. I am thoroughly enjoying myself while watching him on the show."

When asked if she's jealous of the attention Paras Chhabra is getting on Bigg Boss, the Calendar Girls actress said, "We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don't have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don't need to worry about anything."

Paras Chhabra, who participated in Splitsvilla before Bigg Boss 13, is on excellent terms with both Shehnaaz and Mahira on the show. However, on Monday night's episode, Paras chose to nominate Shehnaaz over Mahira in the first open nominations of the week. Shehnaaz was indifferent towards Paras for almost an entire day after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, during which they were pitched as a budding couple on the show.

Soon after the nominations, Shehnaaz and Paras sorted out their issues and normalcy was restored.

Bigg Boss 13

