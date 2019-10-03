Bigg Boss 13: The Internet Slams Shefali Bagga's 'Shameless' Personal Attack On Aarti Singh

Aarti Singh broke down during the task. (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

In less than a week, the Internet found its villain on reality show Bigg Boss 13 - Shefali Bagga. The journalist-turned-celebrity found a spot on Thursday's list of trends after making a task on the show personal. On Wednesday night's episode, during the 'Hospital Task,' Shefali Bagga had to elicit a response each from co-contestants Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai - which she successfully did. However, the Internet was not impressed with the way Shefali Bagga completed the task, especially by bringing up the topic of Aarti's divorce. Aarti Singh, who has featured on shows like Maayka, Waaris and Udaan, recognised defeat by getting up from her wheelchair after Shefali Bagga started talking about her failed marriage and divorce.

Several Twitter users called Shefali out for launching a personal attack on Aarti Singh and wrote, "Shefali Bagga is getting too personal." Another Twitter user wrote, "What is this? How can someone comment on anyone's personal life just like for a game that's not fair. Aarti is a strong matured and sensible but that's does not mean anyone comments her personal life it's a shameless thing."

What the hell is this??? how can someone comments anyone personal life just like for a game that's not fair Aarti is a strong matured and sensible but that's does not mean anyone comments her personal life it's a shameless thing #BiggBoss13

#BB13 — tanya hossain (@tanyahossain2) October 2, 2019

Shefali is disgusting — Saloni shah (@saloni_Shah06) October 2, 2019

Shefali has ruined her own game. She seems to be genuine person though but aftet getting nominated she is scared that's why trying all these stuffs. Honestly never thought she wld hit so low just to win task. — Anamika (@CuteAnamika1) October 2, 2019

Was it really necessary for #ShefaliBagga to talk so low with #ArtiSingh ?



She talked about Arti's divorce, which is so not a partof wat hapend in #BB13



Sincewhen going personal with other hms is allowed even in task?@BeingSalmanKhan#BiggBoss#biggboss13pic.twitter.com/PhSctt1HKs — ChetanaBB_fanNo Diplomacy (@ChetanaBB_fan) October 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga that was such a low mentality

arti singh was right she just wanted point by hook or crook

no humanity#BB13 — Disha Bhatt (@Disha_V158) October 2, 2019

So #ShefaliBagga said she didn't mean what she said in the task.

So listen Shefali - You are the cheapest, Meanest, loud speaker and arrogant contestant in this season. You stooped very low today. Your loud tongue shouldn't have talked about Aarti's Divorce. #BiggBoss#BB13 — M@nk€$h (@Epigrammatist_) October 2, 2019

Before talking about her divorce, Shefali Bagga alleged that she was in a relationship with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla. Shefali had earlier addressed Siddharth and Aarti as 'lovebirds' which did not go down too well with the actress. Shefali Bagga's partner in task was Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill, who was also criticised on social media for her repulsive tactical show.

Here's a snippet from the episode:

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on September 29. Apart from Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Shefali Bagga, celebrities like Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Dalljiet Kaur, Paras Chabbra and Abu Malik are also participating on the show.

