Bigg Boss 13: The Internet Slams Shefali Bagga's 'Shameless' Personal Attack On Aarti Singh

The Internet thinks Shefali Bagga spoiled her name by launching a personal attack on Aarti Singh to win a task.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 03, 2019 12:08 IST
Aarti Singh broke down during the task. (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shefali Bagga's partner for the task was Shehnaz Gill
  2. "Shefali Bagga is getting too personal," wrote a Twitter user
  3. Aarti Singh has featured in shows Maayka, Waaris and Udaan

In less than a week, the Internet found its villain on reality show Bigg Boss 13 - Shefali Bagga. The journalist-turned-celebrity found a spot on Thursday's list of trends after making a task on the show personal. On Wednesday night's episode, during the 'Hospital Task,' Shefali Bagga had to elicit a response each from co-contestants Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai - which she successfully did. However, the Internet was not impressed with the way Shefali Bagga completed the task, especially by bringing up the topic of Aarti's divorce. Aarti Singh, who has featured on shows like Maayka, Waaris and Udaan, recognised defeat by getting up from her wheelchair after Shefali Bagga started talking about her failed marriage and divorce.

Several Twitter users called Shefali out for launching a personal attack on Aarti Singh and wrote, "Shefali Bagga is getting too personal." Another Twitter user wrote, "What is this? How can someone comment on anyone's personal life just like for a game that's not fair. Aarti is a strong matured and sensible but that's does not mean anyone comments her personal life it's a shameless thing."

Before talking about her divorce, Shefali Bagga alleged that she was in a relationship with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla. Shefali had earlier addressed Siddharth and Aarti as 'lovebirds' which did not go down too well with the actress. Shefali Bagga's partner in task was Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill, who was also criticised on social media for her repulsive tactical show.

Here's a snippet from the episode:

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on September 29. Apart from Aarti Singh, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Shefali Bagga, celebrities like Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Dalljiet Kaur, Paras Chabbra and Abu Malik are also participating on the show.

Watch this space for more updates in Bigg Boss 13.



