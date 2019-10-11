Bigg Boss 13 Preview, October 11: Shehnaz Gill Will Target Paras Chhabra In 'BB Fisheries' Task

Bigg Boss 13 Preview, October 11: Shehnaz Gill in a still from the show.

Highlights The male contestants will be given a task to save themselves Paras and Shehnaz will break into a fight Paras and Shehnaz were friends earlier

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 will be unpredictable - what with fights and friendly conversations between the contestants. The power will lie win the hands of the women of the house, who will decide which male contestant will be nominated for this week's eviction process. Bigg Boss will announce a new task of the week, which will be called 'BB Fisheries.' As a part of the task, the nominated contestants will have to try and get rid of the fish in their pond by transferring them into their competitor's baskets. But no Bigg Boss task is incomplete without a twist, which is why, all the female contestants will be given a basket full of fish, which they will have to transfer into one of the boys' ponds at the ring of a Ship horn. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, this week's reigning queen will be given two baskets.

A still from the Bigg Boss Fisheries task.

As shown in the promo video shared on Colors India's official Twitter account, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who once shared cordial relations and are now turning into arch enemies, will be seen fighting out during the task. Shehnaz will be seen accusing Paras of supporting Daljiet in one of the earlier tasks, which will not go very well with Paras, who will try to clarify his stance. He will ask Daljiet to swear upon her son in order to prove her point.

It will be interesting to see which contestant will make the most of the 'BB Fisheries' task and who will end up being nominated for this week's eviction. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.