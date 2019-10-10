Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 10: Paras Chhabra And Siddharth Shukla Fight Over Food

Bigg Boss 13, October 10: Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla in a still from the show.

Highlights Paras Chhabra apologised to Siddharth Shukla after the fight Abu Malik and Rashami Desai had a brief quarrel Bigg Boss announced the nominations for the male contestants

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants woke up to the tune of the song Paani Wala Dance and started guessing that it might be a subtle hint of a water-related task that might be in store for them. Much to their surprise, Bigg Boss announced that the male contestants will not be spared from this week's nominations. The power lied in the hands of the female contestants, who had to hand over black rings to the contestants that they wished to nominated for this week's eviction (more on that later). A massive fight broke out between Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. After Abu Malik demanded egg curry from Rashamai Desai, Paras decided to extend his support to Rashami and he wasted 14 eggs. Siddharth Shukla, who has quite a bit of a reputation as an aggressive contestant, started shouting on Paras immediately. Later, Paras apologised to Siddharth.

Coming back to the nominations, Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra received the highest number of black rings from the female contestants. Aarti Singh nominated Paras, saying that he instigates people against each other and that he often gets away from situations. Both Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai offered similar reasons for nominating Siddharth. They said that contrary to their initial perceptions, Siddharth emerged as an "insensitive and arrogant" contestant this week. Rashami Desai even said that Siddharth Shukla makes her feel "uncomfortable."

Siddharth Dey received 3 black rings and so did Abu Malik. In another segment of the show, Rashami Desai was seen crying her heart out. She told Siddharth Dey that she cooks food for everyone with all her heart and it takes a lot of effort and that her efforts never get acknowledged by her fellow contestants.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

