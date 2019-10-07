Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 7: Siddharth Shukla Picks Aarti Singh Over Rashami Desai In This Week's Nominations

Bigg Boss 13, October 7: Siddharth Shukla in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

Just like every other week in the Bigg Boss house, Monday calls for nominations. In tonight's episode too, the nominations were carried out but in a different way. This week, the power lied in the hands of the male contestants, who had to pick the female contestants for this week's eviction process. Bigg Boss set up a balcony with two windows in the garden area, wherein the male contestants had to shut one of the windows and the contestant behind that window would be nominated for this week. The first round of the task comprised the much-talked about trio - Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. Paras, who is frequently seen flirting with Shehnaaz, saved Mahira in this week's task, leaving Shehnaaz emotional.

In the second round of nominations, TV star Siddharth Shukla had to pick between his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashamai Desai and TV actress Aarti Singh. Much to everyone's surprise, Siddharth saved Aarti from this week's nomination. Siddharth Dey picked Shefali Bagga over Daljiet Kaur during the nominations. The contestants who have been nominated for this week's contestants are - Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Daljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra.

In another segment of the show, love was in the air with Siddharth Dey and this season's most controversial contestant Shefali Bagga coming together. The duo were seen flirting during a few moments in the show.

Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla will be seen fighting in tomorrow's episode. Seems like we'll have to wait and watch to see what will trigger the fight. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

