Bigg Boss 13: Twitter Applauds Koena Mitra For Slamming Siddhartha Dey For 'Jobless Actress' Remark

Koena Mitra backed Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai against Siddhartha Dey, who called them 'jobless.'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 05, 2019 12:33 IST
Koena Mitra on Bigg Boss 13. (Image courtesy: Voot)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Koena Mitra firmly stood her ground when Siddhartha lied to her
  2. Twitter praised Koena Mitra for confronting Siddhartha with poise
  3. "She deserves to be in finals. Period," tweeted a fan

Actress Koena Mitra was the star of Friday night's episode of Bigg Boss 13 after she called writer Siddhartha Dey out for saying Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were 'jobless actresses.' It all started when Rashami chided Shehnaaz Gill for her random accusations against 'a famous writer in the industry' Siddhartha Dey, which the writer interpreted as a 'sarcastic remark.' Siddharth Dey then turned on Rashami, who has featured in shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, and accused her of being mocking his 'celebrity status.' After Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee tried to intervene, Siddhartha Dey slammed her too and later speaking to others he referred to Devoleena and Rashami as 'jobless actresses.'

Siddhartha Dey also said that he had to leave several projects to participate in Bigg Boss 13 while Devoleena and Rashami are on the show as they were out of work after 'doing two or so shows.'

During lunch, Koena Mitra took up the matter with Siddhartha Dey and asked him not to pass such insensitive remarks about others. When Siddhartha Dey defended himself saying that he never called Devoleena and Rashami 'jobless,' Koena accused him of lying to her face. The Internet was mighty impressed with Koena for standing up for Devoleena and Rashami. Several Twitter users predicted Koena will go a long way on the show with her poised temperament and during confrontations.

Here are some tweets on Koena Mitra:

Meanwhile, television celebrities such as Siddharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur and Aarti Singh, MTV Splitsvilla alumnus Paras Chhabra and music composer Abu Malik are also participating in Bigg Boss 13.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.



