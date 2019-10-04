Bigg Boss 13 Written Update, October 4, 2019: Koena Mitra Talks About 'Possessive' Ex-Boyfriend

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Koena Mitra on the show. (Image courtesy: BiggBoss)

The fifth day in Bigg Boss 13 started with discussions about Shefali Bagga, who was sidelined by all the housemates in Thursday's episode after she failed to perform as a team player. Dalljiet Kaur and Aarti Singh (on whom Shefali launched a personal attack two episodes ago) decide not to corner Shefali Bagga. In the garden area, Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla get into a playful argument over kitchen duties. Siddharth and Rashami, who co-starred in Dil Se Dil Tak, wrapped the conversation with jokes and laughter. Dalljiet Kaur confronted Shefali Bagga in the luggage room but the latter did not budge from her point of view. Singer Shehnaaz Gill, who earlier sided with Shefali Bagga, tried to reason with again to no avail.

In another segment, Shehnaaz Gill told Siddharth Shukla that her BFF (Bed Friend Forever) Siddhartha Dey touched her inappropriately at night. But she soon changed her tone and made it sound like a joke, which contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Aarti Singh criticised. Later in the episode, Rashami Desai also tried to support Siddhartha by telling Shehnaaz that she cannot randomly accuse 'a famous writer in the industry.' But Siddhartha Dey thought that Rashami was being sarcastic by calling him a 'famous writer.' When Devoleena tried to intervene, he lashed out on her too. Later, he dismissed Devoleena and Rashami as 'small time actors who've done two or so shows.'

During lunch, Koena Mitra also talked to Siddhartha Dey about accusing Devoleena and Rashami of being jobless. Siddhartha Dey defended himself saying that he never said that they were jobless but Koena insisted that he said that before her and many other housemates backed her.

Koena Mitra talked about her personal life with co-contestants Dalljiet Kaur, Mahira Sharma, Siddhartha Dey. Koena told the housemates that her ex-boyfriend was from Turkey. She said that her ex-boyfriend was very possessive and alleged that he once locked her up in the bathroom of her Mumbai house. Koena said that he once said that he 'would burn her passport after she marries him and moves to Turkey.' She also said that after breaking up with him, she couldn't think about dating anyone for three years.

Aarti Shetty also talked about her low phase when she did not get work after her hit show Waaris. Aarti said that she slipped into depression after she did not get work. She revealed that around that time she received a very nice marriage proposal, which fell apart as the groom's family got to know about her depression.

Mahira and Shehnaaz got into an ugly fight over Paras Chhabra. Mahira asked Shehnaaz to stop reacting when Paras chats with her. Shehnaaz then turned on Paras and asked him to chose between herself and Mahira - Paras picks Shehnaaz. Mahira was also upset with Shehnaaz for suggesting that she was getting too close to Paras. Mahira told the other contestants that she was categorically warned by her family members to not get involved with the co-contestants, which is why she lost it.

For the final segment, Bigg Boss continued with the nomination (for elimination) task named 'BB Report Card.' The women in the house had to nominate the men for elimination. Dalljiet Kaur and Mahira Sharma nominated Abu Malik, Koena Mitra named Siddhartha Dey while Shefali Bagga nominated Siddharth Shukla. Devoleena added a black ring to Siddhartha Dey's report card saying he's 'arrogant.' Shehnaaz and Rashami nominated Aziz for not performing the during the task. Bigg Boss then asks Abu to add the extra black ring he was given on the first day to his name.

Towards the end of the episode, Shehnaaz, Shefali, Abu Malik discuss eliminations.

