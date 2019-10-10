Bigg Boss 13 Preview, October 10: Rashami Desai Will Break Down As Her Efforts Go Unnoticed By Housemates

Bigg Boss 13 Preview, October 10: Rashami Desai in a still from the show.

Highlights Abu Malik will be seen demanding better food Paras Chhabra will step up to help Rashami Desai Rashami Desai is nominated this week

Tonight's episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 will be intense and full of brimming emotions. TV actress Rashami Desai, who is responsible for cooking food for her fellow contestants, will be seen crying her heart out after being targeted by Abu Malik, especially over the quality of food being prepared by her. Abu Malik, will be seen complaining about how he is tired of getting "boring food" every day. That's not it, he will also be seen instructing Rashami on how to prepare egg curry. Paras Chhabra will step up to help Rashami. However, during the process, he will end up breaking 14 eggs, which will put him on the receiving end of criticism.

Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13

Abu Malik in a still from Bigg Boss 13.

An emotional Rashami will be seen crying about how her efforts are not acknowledged by her housemates and that she puts in a lot of efforts to fulfil every housemate's demands. In another segment of the show, she will be seen accusing her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star and fellow contestant Siddharth Shukla of being fake.

In another segment of the show, Bigg Boss will announce that the male contestants will not be spared from the nominations process and that the members who will get maximum black rings will be nominated for this week's evictions.

Male contestants in a still from the episode.

It will be interesting to see which contestants will join Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Daljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra in the list if nominated contestants for this week.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

